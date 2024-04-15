After son hops to Congress, Karnataka BJP MLA Arbail Shivaram hits out at his party

YELLAPUR (UTTARA KANNADA): BJP MLA Arbail Shivaram Hebbar’s son Vivek Hebbar joined the Congress earlier this week. With this, speculation that Hebbar’s support to Congress for the Lok Sabha elections has come to the forefront, and to make it obvious, Hebbar has gone hammer and tongs against his own partymen.

It appears that Shivaram Hebbar is daring his party to oust him -- an action he has been waiting for as it does not attract anti-party defection laws. Hebbar, who joined the BJP in 2018, is tipped to return to the Congress, especially with arch-rival Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Hebbar, who had been tight-lipped over whether he would rejoin the Congress, lashed out at his own partymen who taunted him for his stance.

Replying to Kageri’s jibe that he has left voters confused, he said, “The people here know who did what. He adorned the seat of the Speaker because of my sacrifice. It is because 17 of us resigned and joined the BJP that BS Yediyurappa became chief minister for the fourth time... You could become Speaker. You too enjoyed power because of us.”