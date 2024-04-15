Battleground of royal lineage vs commoner in Mysuru-Kodagu

MYSURU: A high-voltage contest between royal lineage and grassroots appeal is on in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. While Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has staked his reputation on his home turf, the BJP is eyeing a third consecutive win here.

Eighteen candidates are vying for attention but the spotlight is on the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, contesting on a BJP ticket. His main challenger is the general secretary of the state Congress unit, M Lakshmana, a first-timer in the arena.

The saffron party’s surprise nomination of Yaduveer, dropping its incumbent MP Pratap Simha, was hailed as a ‘masterstroke’. But it gave the CM the opportunity to play the Vokkaliga card. Internal dissent within the BJP after Simha’s axing was swiftly resolved with the intervention of top leaders.

But since Simha is a Vokkaliga, there is some disquiet with the community. So, the Congress strategically fielded Lakshmana, a fellow Vokkaliga, to mine the disenchantment. In fact, Lakshmana is the first Vokkaliga fielded from the constituency by Congress for over 40 years. The clash, therefore, transcends party lines. The Congress turned the narrative into a dynasty versus commoner duel, emblematic of Karnataka’s intricate political tapestry.

The BJP hopes to harness the party’s electoral might and the JD(S) MLAs to secure a lead of at least 1 lakh votes for Yaduveer, while the Congress is banking on Lakshmana’s Vokkaliga roots while consolidating its traditional vote bank.