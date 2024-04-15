Congress accuses BJP worker of influencing vote from home in Karnataka, poll officials deny

BENGALURU: The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing a BJP worker of interfering in the vote from home (VFH) exercise, influencing the election officers, and even being present at the time of the voting on Saturday. However, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has refuted the allegations.
VFH in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 26 started on April 13.
According to the complaint, a BJP worker identified as Kumar is seen entering the house of a voter who had opted for VFH in Ward No. 108 in the Rajajinagar Assembly segment of Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency along with poll officials.
Reacting to the allegation and the complaint, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Kumar Meena, said on Sunday, “The matter was inquired into in detail, and the returning officer has also submitted a written report. The said person was not present in the area where the voting was being done. Complete secrecy was maintained, and there was no violation of rules set by the ECI.”
The CEO office also took to ‘X’ on Sunday and said, “A complaint was received on alleged violations of secrecy. The entire exercise was videographed and a report from the micro-observers puts the facts- there were no authorised political party agents from any of the political parties present, the person who is in question is a local and there is no undue influence, secrecy of voting is not violated. The VFH process is duly informed to all political parties and candidates and is conducted with utmost transparency.”
An election official, not wanting to be named, explained to The New Indian Express, “Just as people were given advance intimation of VFH, political parties were also informed. They have not appointed any representatives. The video, which is being circulated, was given to the CEO office with the complaint. The election officials on the ground have also videographed all that happened inside and outside the house. We agree there was noise and chaos outside, but that is not for us to handle. We were concerned about the voting procedure. It has been videographed, and there was complete secrecy.”
The official added that the staffers could file a complaint of harassment from people and party workers. “We were asked to show our ID cards. We were ill-treated while on government duty. One of the staffers ID card had got damaged while moving house to house. The staffers were followed till the cars and ill-treated. There was also a former mayor present in the scene. When people raised questions, another one was immediately arranged. Further, the alleged accused person is entering someone’s house, it is for the family members to say who he is and why he is being allowed,” the official said.
16,654 voted from home on first day
Bengaluru: As many as 16,654 people, or 34.26%, exercised their franchise across the state on the first day of voting from home on Saturday, according to a report from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, released on Sunday. In all, 48,609 people aged above 85 years and People with Disabilities (PwD) had opted for VFH by filling Form 12-D. Of the total voters, 15,515 were above 85 years of age (34.11%) and 4,139 (34.72%) were PwD. Vote from home will continue till April 18, said officials. The voting is vidoegraphed in the presence of central government officers.
VFH in B’luru
As many as 6,206 people cast their votes from home in three constituencies -- Bangalore North, Bangalore South and Bangalore Central -- on Sunday. Bangalore South had the most voters with 2,523 and 93% of home voting has been completed. In Bangalore Central, there are 1,822 voters and 88.69% of home voting has been completed, and Bangalore North has 2,062 voters with 77.21% of home voting has been completed.