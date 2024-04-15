Congress accuses BJP worker of influencing vote from home in Karnataka, poll officials deny

BENGALURU: The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing a BJP worker of interfering in the vote from home (VFH) exercise, influencing the election officers, and even being present at the time of the voting on Saturday. However, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has refuted the allegations.

VFH in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 26 started on April 13.

According to the complaint, a BJP worker identified as Kumar is seen entering the house of a voter who had opted for VFH in Ward No. 108 in the Rajajinagar Assembly segment of Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency along with poll officials.

Reacting to the allegation and the complaint, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Kumar Meena, said on Sunday, “The matter was inquired into in detail, and the returning officer has also submitted a written report. The said person was not present in the area where the voting was being done. Complete secrecy was maintained, and there was no violation of rules set by the ECI.”

The CEO office also took to ‘X’ on Sunday and said, “A complaint was received on alleged violations of secrecy. The entire exercise was videographed and a report from the micro-observers puts the facts- there were no authorised political party agents from any of the political parties present, the person who is in question is a local and there is no undue influence, secrecy of voting is not violated. The VFH process is duly informed to all political parties and candidates and is conducted with utmost transparency.”