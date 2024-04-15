Congress pillories HD Kumaraswamy on ‘women losing way’ remark, to protest in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy triggering a controversy by stating that women in villages have lost their way because of the five guarantees doled out by the Congress government, the Grand Old Party grabbed the opportunity to turn the tables against the BJP-JDS alliance as being ‘anti-women’.

The Congress, which has been alleging that the BJP-JDS alliance partners are against the guarantees, is now set to project them as insulting women beneficiaries. “Narendra Modi Ji, you are on a state tour. What do you have to say about Kumaraswamy’s derogatory remarks about women? Defending his statement? If not, will you break the JD(S) alliance with BJP?” questioned AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“My mothers and sisters of the state have been insulted by Kumaraswamy. I do not demand that Kumaraswamy should apologise. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani should clarify,” DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar said at a press meet in Kodagu. He also held a virtual meeting with the party’s leaders who decided to hold protests against Kumaraswamy across the state on Monday.

The controversy broke out when Kumaraswamy, while campaigning for NDA candidate V Somanna at a roadshow at Turuvekere in Tumakuru LS constituency on Saturday, stated that women in villages had lost their way a bit (‘daari tappiddare’ in Kannada).