Congress workers protest at Sanjay Patil’s house over 'extra peg' remarks at Minister Hebbalkar

BELAGAVI: After former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil kicked up controversy for stating that Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar “must have an extra peg to have good sleep”, a large group of women Congress workers gathered in front of his residence in Belagavi on Saturday night and staged a protest condemning his statement.

In a meeting of BJP workers in Belagavi rural assembly constituency on Saturday, Patil had remarked that “minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will not get a good sleep after seeing the increasing support of women for the BJP. She has to consume a sleeping pill or else will have to consume one extra peg to get good sleep”.

Later, Hebbalkar condemned the statement, saying it is not only ugly, but disrespectful to the entire women folk. “Real Hindu culture lies in respecting women, but Patil has shown the real culture of the BJP,” she had said.