Dakshina Kannada cannot afford to vote for Congress: PM Modi after Mangaluru roadshow

MANGALURU: After a massive roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter), stating that his government will work on the agenda of development and take the work done in the last few years ahead.
In a series of posts, he thanked the people for a huge turn up at his road show. “In the recent past, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key works that will boost the quality of life here. This includes the Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline. The airport, railway station and port related infrastructure are going to be modernised even further in the times to come,” he wrote.
Stating this part of Karnataka and BJP have a very strong bond, he said, “People have blessed our party for years, as they relate to our ideology of good governance and our efforts in preserving as well as celebrating our ancient culture.”
Speaking of his agenda for the region in his next term, Modi said, “In our third term, there is even more work to be done in improving aspects relating to futuristic education and even better healthcare in the region. We want to work on the Blue Revolution so that fisheries receive a boost.”
Further, he said that his government in the coming term would work on improving tourism so that a lot more people can see this part of Karnataka.
On the party's manifesto, he said “Our Sankalp Patra, which was released today, has a lot of interesting points which will boost development of Mangaluru, especially in areas like urban development, ‘Ease of Living’ and more. The vision presented in sectors like fisheries will transform the coastal economy.”
Modi said Dakshina Kannada cannot afford to vote for Congress accusing it of being immersed in vote bank politics and dividing people. “The Congress government in Karnataka is busy in factionalism, looting public money and stalling development. They also have no understanding of Karnataka’s culture,” he said in another post.