Dakshina Kannada cannot afford to vote for Congress: PM Modi after Mangaluru roadshow

MANGALURU: After a massive roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter), stating that his government will work on the agenda of development and take the work done in the last few years ahead.

In a series of posts, he thanked the people for a huge turn up at his road show. “In the recent past, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key works that will boost the quality of life here. This includes the Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline. The airport, railway station and port related infrastructure are going to be modernised even further in the times to come,” he wrote.

Stating this part of Karnataka and BJP have a very strong bond, he said, “People have blessed our party for years, as they relate to our ideology of good governance and our efforts in preserving as well as celebrating our ancient culture.”