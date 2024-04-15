Deputy CM Shivakumar slams Modi, BJP in Madikeri rally, touts Congress guarantees

MADIKERI: “Lotus looks good in a lake, paddy nice in a farmland, and the hands that help look good in administration. We stand with self-confidence today after implementing all the five guarantees. It is a fight between truth and lies,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, taking part in a massive Lok Sabha election rally at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Sunday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too was on the dais, but the Congress candidate, M Lakshmana, was missing as the cost of the event would have been added to his campaign account.
Shivakumar started off attacking JDS state president HD Kumarswamy for his alleged remark that womenfolk in villages are losing their way because of the Congress government’s guarantees.
“Former PM late Indira Gandhi fought for women’s freedom and independence. However, Kumaraswamy has brought disgrace to women and humanity. I demand an answer from the Prime Minister and ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani on the disgrace heaped on women by their alliance leader,” he said.
Commenting that BJP has not kept up its promise of providing jobs to youth and depositing Rs 15 lakh into the account of each Indian citizen, he said, “We have fulfilled all guarantees. It is a battle between truth and lies.”
He urged voters to choose a candidate who will be available 24/7 to listen to their problems and voice the same in Parliament. He promised health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 1 lakh every year to women and waiving off farm loans if Congress comes to power at the Centre.
Siddaramaiah said RSS and BJP are lovers of dictatorship and alleged that BJP is trying to change the Constitution.
“Modi and the BJP believe in the policies of Hitler and Mussolini. BJP fears losing this election and that is why it did not give the ticket to the sitting MP from Kodagu-Mysuru and several other places. Our candidate is a simple man and will voice your demands in Parliament. One who sits at home and cannot voice your opinion must not become an MP,” he mocked.