Deputy CM Shivakumar slams Modi, BJP in Madikeri rally, touts Congress guarantees

MADIKERI: “Lotus looks good in a lake, paddy nice in a farmland, and the hands that help look good in administration. We stand with self-confidence today after implementing all the five guarantees. It is a fight between truth and lies,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, taking part in a massive Lok Sabha election rally at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too was on the dais, but the Congress candidate, M Lakshmana, was missing as the cost of the event would have been added to his campaign account.

Shivakumar started off attacking JDS state president HD Kumarswamy for his alleged remark that womenfolk in villages are losing their way because of the Congress government’s guarantees.

“Former PM late Indira Gandhi fought for women’s freedom and independence. However, Kumaraswamy has brought disgrace to women and humanity. I demand an answer from the Prime Minister and ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani on the disgrace heaped on women by their alliance leader,” he said.