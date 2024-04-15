Deve Gowda lauds Modi as PM, says Congress siphoning off Karnataka's funds

MYSURU: Former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, in a politically charged speech, sought votes for the NDA candidates in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Mysuru on Sunday.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda’s presence added momentum to the NDA’s campaign in Karnataka, particularly in the Old Mysuru region. At 91, Gowda’s speech resonated with passion and purpose, emphasising key issues crucial to NDA’s electoral success in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Despite his age, his energy and determination were palpable as he targeted the Congress State Government and its programmes. Acknowledging Modi’s leadership, Gowda lauded him for bringing honor to the nation during his tenure as the PM for the last 10 years.

Expressing regret for his physical limitations, Gowda apologised for not being able to stand to greet Modi, citing knee pain, showcasing the bonhomie between the PM and the former PM. Gowda’s speech was not just about praise; it was a strategic critique of the Opposition’s policies.

He highlighted the need to defeat the Congress that, according to him, was siphoning Karnataka’s resources. His sharp words against the Congress leadership, particularly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar showed his commitment to the NDA’s cause.