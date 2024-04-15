Deve Gowda lauds Modi as PM, says Congress siphoning off Karnataka's funds

MYSURU: Former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, in a politically charged speech, sought votes for the NDA candidates in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Mysuru on Sunday.
Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda’s presence added momentum to the NDA’s campaign in Karnataka, particularly in the Old Mysuru region. At 91, Gowda’s speech resonated with passion and purpose, emphasising key issues crucial to NDA’s electoral success in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Despite his age, his energy and determination were palpable as he targeted the Congress State Government and its programmes. Acknowledging Modi’s leadership, Gowda lauded him for bringing honor to the nation during his tenure as the PM for the last 10 years.
Expressing regret for his physical limitations, Gowda apologised for not being able to stand to greet Modi, citing knee pain, showcasing the bonhomie between the PM and the former PM. Gowda’s speech was not just about praise; it was a strategic critique of the Opposition’s policies.
He highlighted the need to defeat the Congress that, according to him, was siphoning Karnataka’s resources. His sharp words against the Congress leadership, particularly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar showed his commitment to the NDA’s cause.
Reflecting on his political journey, Gowda reminisced about the successful initiative under former CM and his son HD Kumaraswamy’s Pancharatna programme while criticising last-minute populist taken by Congress before elections. Gowda also recalled he did not tell his son Kumaraswamy to go with the BJP without sense but he asked to do alliance with Modi, as he explained, he was driven by a desire to prevent the exploitation of Karnataka.
Amid references to historical figures, Gowda expressed confidence in NDA’s ability to secure victory in all 28 seats in Karnataka. He urged support for Modi’s economic agenda, positioning NDA as the force capable of elevating India’s global status.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA GT Devegowda sparked a controversy, slamming the Congress-led State Government’s guarantee schemes by saying its sixth promise was a “Terrorist Guarantee”.
Cong will disappear from country: BSY
Mysuru: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP will win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the entire world is looking towards Bharat.
“BJP and JDS are like milk and honey. We have decided to work together for the welfare of the people. The Congress leaders are in delusion that they can come to power through money and muscle power and by sowing the seeds of casteism in the minds of people. But I want to clarify to Congress leaders that after the election results, the party will lose its address and disappear from the country,” he said at the joint Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha organised by the BJP and JDS at Maharaja’s Ground on Sunday.
Yediyurappa said Congress leaders continue to speak nonsense while campaigning for which the people of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar will give a befitting reply in the election. ENS