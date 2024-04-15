Family of five robbed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

BENGALURU: A family of five on its way to a temple near Mandya for Ugadi, was attacked and robbed by miscreants on a bike. The incident took place on the festival night, around 1 am on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, between Lambani Tandya and Devarahosahalli.
The accused smashed the windshield and the car window, used pepper spray, and attacked one of the family members with a machete.
Mahendra Mahadev (29), a resident of Manjunath Layout, Marathahalli, filed a complaint. Mahendra and his wife, along with his cousin Varun, and two others, Madesh and Bharat, were on his way to a temple in Hunsur taluk, as Varun had purchased a new autorickshaw. The complainant and his wife Mamatha were in their car, while Varun, Madesh and Bharath, were in the auto.
The accused blocked Mahendra’s car and smashed the windshield and the side glass. The pillion rider on the bike pulled Mahendra out of the car, used pepper spray and attacked him with a machete. Then they attacked his wife and snatched her gold chain.
As Varun wasn’t able to find the car following him, he backtracked his route until he found Manhendra, who was being attacked. As Varun attempted to rescue Mahendra and his wife, Varun and the other two relatives were also attacked with pepper spray. The accused damaged the auto’s windshield before escaping towards Mysuru.
“The victims called 112 and the patrolling team rushed to the spot. Since they were attacked with pepper spray, they were unable to take note of the bike’s registration number. The accused escaped with a 10 gram gold chain,” said an investigating officer.