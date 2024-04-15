Family of five robbed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

BENGALURU: A family of five on its way to a temple near Mandya for Ugadi, was attacked and robbed by miscreants on a bike. The incident took place on the festival night, around 1 am on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, between Lambani Tandya and Devarahosahalli.

The accused smashed the windshield and the car window, used pepper spray, and attacked one of the family members with a machete.

Mahendra Mahadev (29), a resident of Manjunath Layout, Marathahalli, filed a complaint. Mahendra and his wife, along with his cousin Varun, and two others, Madesh and Bharat, were on his way to a temple in Hunsur taluk, as Varun had purchased a new autorickshaw. The complainant and his wife Mamatha were in their car, while Varun, Madesh and Bharath, were in the auto.