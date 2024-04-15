Growers happy as cocoa price shoots up due to supply shortage in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Short supply in the local as well as international market has resulted in increase in Cocoa prices in Dakshina Kannada. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, CAMPCO president told The New Indian Express that prices of wet cocoa beans which were just Rs 85 per kg has now increased to Rs 300. He said Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processinh Cooperarive Society(CAMPCO) is procuring cocoa beans is providing subsidised seedlings to growers.

"Due to short supply in the market, cocoa beans prices have increased. African countries are also not supplying. Due to cyclone in Andhra Pradesh, there is no supply. In coastal Karnataka also, cocoa plantations have come down."

"Prices of dry beans have increased to Rs 875. Earlier prices of wet beans were between Rs 55 to Rs 85 per kg while dry beans cost was between Rs 210 to Rs 240 per kg. Earlier 70 per cent of the arecanut growers were also cocoa growers. Due to increase in arecanut prices and monkey attacks, wild cat, farmers stopped cocoa crop and production in the home state of Karnataka has come down to just 1000 metric tonnes," he said.