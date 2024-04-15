How much Somanna must have looted to contest polls consecutively: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday gave a call to voters of Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat to show the door to BJP candidate V Somanna as was done in Varuna and Chamarajanagar assembly constituencies.

“He lost against me by a margin of 48,000 votes despite spending Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore and against Puttaranga Shetty by a 12,000-vote margin even after spending Rs 50 crore."

"Within a span of ten months, he is contesting the polls again. Just imagine how much money he must have looted. He was part of the previous BJP government that looted the state,” he said at a public rally at Kibbanahalli cross.

He said Somanna as housing minister could not distribute houses to the poor and urged voters to elect Congress candidate S P Muddahanume Gowda who could be the voice of Tumakuru and also the state in the parliament as he did during 2014-2019 as MP.

He also attacked Narendra Modi, saying the PM did not deliver the goods as he promised in his ten years of tenure.