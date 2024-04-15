Karnataka BJP minister Sriramulu looks to return to winning ways in Ballari battle

BALLARI: Ballari, known for its iron ore mines, will witness a closely fought contest between former BJP minister B Sriramulu and four-time MLA from Sandur, E Tukaram, of the Congress. The constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes after delimitation in 2008.

For Sriramulu, who lost from Ballari in the 2023 Assembly elections to B Nagendra of the Congress, winning the constituency is a matter of prestige.

The constituency has eight Assembly segments, of which six were won by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls. The BJP and JDS, who are in alliance now, had won a seat each.

The constituency, which has over 6 lakh ST voters, also has a considerable population of Lingayats, Minorities, and Kurubas, who play a significant role in electing the MP.

Before being reserved for the STs, the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency had remained a bastion of the Congress as it had won all the General Elections between 1952 and 1999. The decline of the Grand Old Party began in the 2000s with the emergence of the BJP and the Reddy Brothers. The saffron party has held the seat in all four General Elections held since 2004, except for its defeat in the 2018 by-election. The constituency shot into the limelight in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi defeated former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.