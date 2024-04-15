Like my ancestors, I too will work for people: Yaduveer Krishnadatta

MYSURU: Mysuru constituency’s BJP-JDS candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Sunday took a indirect jibe at sceptics questioning his dedication to serving the common people, and affirmed his commitment to the public’s welfare.

Speaking at the joint Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha organized by the BJP and JDS at Maharaja’s Ground on Sunday, Yaduveer responded to doubts about whether a member of the royal family, residing in a palace, could effectively engage with and serve the people.

“I want to clarify that while my ancestors lived in the palace, they dedicated themselves to the welfare of the people. Despite being born and raised in a palace, I am determined to stand with the people and advocate for their welfare within the democratic framework. Just as the Wadiyars once pulled the chariot of Goddess Chamundeshwari, now it’s our duty to propel the chariot of Bharat Mata alongside PM Modi,” he emphasized.

Yaduveer highlighted Modi’s decade-long tenure, citing various developmental initiatives undertaken. “PM Modi introduced modern yoga to the world, an endeavour originally championed by yoga guru Krishnamacharya at Mysuru Palace. Modi’s efforts have garnered international recognition for yoga and safeguarded India’s cultural heritage,” he asserted.