No rain for another week in Bengaluru, predicts IMD

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s rain hopes are dashed once again. Eager city residents, buoyed by predictions of a post-Ugadi downpour, will now have to wait for another week for some relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting off the likelihood of rain by about a week. The districts of Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have come under light rain in the past few days.

Though the temperature is not expected to soar in April, there would be no significant relief either, with the IMD forecasting the mercury to remain around 35-36 degrees Celsius.A Prasad, a senior scientist with IMD, Bengaluru, explained, “Rainfall in Bengaluru is determined by the position of the trough and wind convergence. Currently, there is no wind convergence, and the trough’s position is unfavourable, resulting in a delay in rainfall. Bengaluru can expect rainfall if the trough moves eastward in the coming days.”