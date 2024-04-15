Public toilets in Bengaluru double rates from Rs five to Rs ten

Toilet operators blame drying up of borewells and shortage of water for charging extra. They say water tankers have jacked up prices, increasing operational costs of running these public toilets.

A BMTC bus driver said that though the charges have gone up, public toilets continue to be dirty, stinky and unhygienic. Some toilets have stopped bathing services, while others have shut temporarily because of shortage of water, he added.

A person, who operates a public toilet at Majestic, said, “We require three tankers of water per day and the cost of each tanker of water is Rs 5,000. It has impacted our earnings, most of which are being used to cover water expenses.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was not available for comments.