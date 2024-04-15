SBI YFI: Five out of 9 social entrepreneurs bag Rs 45 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Nupur Poharkar, a 28-year-old budding social entrepreneur, has been creating a sustainable impact in the lives of local women using pine needles known for causing forest fires and groundwater table depletion. With her unique approach, Nupur has trained 100 women to make several artefacts like trays, planters, baskets, coasters and fashion accessories, using dried pine leaves.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Today there are not enough opportunities in villages, we see a lot of migration to urban areas where they do menial jobs and climate change impacts them the most. I wanted to address these problems and so far in two years we have sold 8,000 products under Pirul Handicrafts,” Nupur explained.