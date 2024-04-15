Soladevanahalli pumping station in Bengaluru to be revived to supply water

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is all set to revive the historical Soladevanahalli pumping station to pump water to Bengaluru to tide over the water shortage in the city. Soladevanahalli pumping station pumped water from the Hesaraghatta lake across river Arkavathi, which once supplied potable water to several parts of Bengaluru in 1896. Spread over 450 hectares, Hesaraghatta lake was built across river Arkavathi and was supplying water to the city. Since 1998, the lake dried up due to poor inflow and urbanisation and the villagers began using the lakebed as grazing land.

As of now the Hesaraghatta lake, which is around 25 km from the city has 0.3 tmcft of water in it. BWSSB is gearing up to pump the water, treat it at Soladevanahalli pumping station and then pump it to the water reservoir at MEI Layout from where it will be supplied to the needy areas in Bengaluru through tankers.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, who visited the pumping station recently, said, “Bengaluru was the first city to have a systematic water supply in the country almost 128 years ago. In the year 1873, through a series of reservoirs known as the Miller’s Tanks, water was supplied to Bengaluru.