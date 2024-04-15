Thousands turn up for Modi roadshow in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A huge crowd turned up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. The PM, who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.15 pm, drove straight to Brahmashri Narayan Guru Circle in the city while greeting people standing on either sides of the road with folded hands.

He started the roadshow after offering floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Narayana Guru amid the chanting of slokas. Thousands of people sporting saffron caps and shawls greeted the PM by waving BJP flags, saffron shawls and showering flowers.

Riding on a decorated open vehicle, the PM, who sported a saffron cap, waved at the enthusiastic crowd with a Lotus, the BJP symbol, in hand. He was flanked by Capt Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary, BJP candidates from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies, respectively. The roadshow culminated at Navabharat Circle, which is about 2 km away from Narayan Guru Circle, at 8.45 pm. He got into an SUV at Navabharat Circle and waved at people by standing on the footboard up to Hampankatta Circle.