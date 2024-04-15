Two women lose Rs 3.35 lakh in online fraud in Karnataka

UDUPI: A 35-year-old woman lost Rs 2.21 lakh in an online fraud. She received a message on April 9 on WhatsApp stating that she would be paid Rs 50 for a Google review.

Trusting the message, she completed the review and received Rs 150. Later, she was instructed to perform various tasks, and the accused, gaining her confidence, led her to transfer Rs 2.21 lakh. A case is registered at Udupi town police station.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman from Trasi village lost Rs 1.14 lakh to an online fraudster. She received a message on her WhatsApp number on April 7 stating that she will be paid money if she clicks on the link and opts for work from home.

On April 8 and April 9, she sent money to unknown persons in phases, never got it back and became poorer by Rs 1.14 lakh. Gangolli police have registered a case under sections 417, 420 of IPC and 66 C and 66 D of IT Act.