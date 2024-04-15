Water crisis forces migrants to move away from Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The acute water shortage Bengaluru has been grappling with is driving migrant workers away from the city.

These labourers, who had settled down at Bellandur’s Kariyammana Agrahara, have been going back to their hometowns or elsewhere as they are unable to pay high amounts for water, both drinking and other necessities.

Water drums are a fixture in front of each shed, where labourers and their families reside. But only 14 out of 40 drums get filled once every three days, said a labourer. Around 60 families of migrant labourers stay here, he added.

The area, apart from bustling IT hubs and high-rise residential buildings, is also home to a large number of migrant workers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. But the acute water shortage has forced them to look for livelihood in other cities.