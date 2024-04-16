Belagavi: Man held for murder of cousin

BELAGAVI: Suspecting his relative to have committed theft in his closed house, a person allegedly thrashed him to death at Sutagatti village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rayappa Basavani Mannikeri (30), a resident of Sutagatti. Police have arrested accused Shetyappa Kallappa Mannikeri, who reportedly murdered the victim. According to police sources, Rayappa was an alcoholic and used to steal to purchase liquor, which local villagers knew. However, no theft cases had been registered against him till date. Shetyappa had locked his house and had left his village to visit someone. He returned after three days and found his house burgled.

Shetyappa immediately got suspicious and strongly suspected that Rayappa had committed the theft. The thief had entered from the roof and stolen valuables. Shetyappa nabbed Rayappa and questioned him. This irked Rayappa and the verbal clashes between the two turned violent. Rayappa took a sickle to attack Shetyappa, which upset the latter. Shetyappa thrashed Rayappa and tied him to a pillar. But Rayappa succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered.