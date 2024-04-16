Bengaluru: Auto drivers all set to showcase city to tourists

BENGALURU: To push tourism in Namma Bengaluru, auto drivers in the city have come together to introduce theme-based ‘Tourist Auto’ to offer local tour services independently.

Uma Shankar, an auto driver at Cubbon Park Auto Stand, said, “We noticed that many tourists struggle to explore Bengaluru on their own, often getting lost or missing out on hidden gems. By offering our tour services as local guides, we can showcase the city’s tourist attractions with customised route map. Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, attracts a steady stream of tourists from across the globe due to its rich cultural heritage, bustling markets and vibrant nightlife.”

The low-cost tour guide service starts from Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru Palace and ends at Cubbon Park with a minimum fare of Rs 100. Even drivers are offering trips to Lalbagh Botanical Garden and other places with varying fares.

Speaking to TNIE, Adarsha Auto Union president Manjunath said while they had floated the concept earlier, they did not receive a positive response from the government. “Despite the lack of support from the government, interest in the ‘Tourist Auto’ proposal remains high, with many drivers continuing their efforts as it also supports their families. Navigating the city’s diverse attractions can be daunting for newcomers. To solve the problem, the union came up with the initiative to attract tourists,” he said.

“We are planning on having theme-bases tourist autos with pictures depicting our culture and tourist places to make them stand out from regular rickshaws. It will help tourists easily identify tourist autos. The autos will be equipped with water bottles, newspapers, magazines and a customized route map with a feedback letter. Initially, we plan to launch 50 such autos in the city,” Manjunath added.