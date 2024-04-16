BJP optimistic of making inroads in South India: EAM

BENGALURU: The BJP is “genuinely optimistic” about making inroads in South India, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Monday.

“There is a huge response that Prime Minister Modi is getting in Karnataka. We have a good hold in Telangana, and we are also getting a good response in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Like the rest of the country, these states have also seen our record performance and delivery (of promises) in the last 10 years,” Jaishankar told the media.

He added that the BJP has released a great Sankalp Patra (manifesto), which is a strong document of the party’s performance in the last 10 years. It is also a map for the coming five years and the pathway for the next 25 years under the PM’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, he added.

He underscored the importance of Bengaluru in making India the global hub of electronics, defence equipment, semiconductors, etc. When questioned about the (Modi) guarantees, Jaishankar said, “Our programme has been carefully evaluated and is national in outreach, unlike the competitive populism (the five guarantees by the Congress government) that one sees in Karnataka. Competitive populism is making promises when you know you can’t deliver them.”

On the issue of drought relief to Karnataka by the Centre, he accused the Congress government of “misrepresenting facts” and said, “The responsibility for drought relief is with the State Drought Relief Fund. There is a Central component, and it was already given. Over and above such a relief, the NDRF can consider giving additional resources after evaluating circumstances and approval of the Election Commission.”

On the proposed US consulate in Bengaluru, Jaishankar said that he is “tracking” the process.