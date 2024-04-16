BJP will take action against KSE: Vijayendra

HOLENARASIPUR: Expressing displeasure over former DyCM KS Eshwarappa contesting as a BJP rebel in Shivamogga, state party president BY Vijayendra has said that the party will take suitable action against the former minister. Vijayendra was speaking during a campaign organised to garner votes for NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna.

He said Eshwarappa decided to enter the fray despite the request by BJP senior leaders to withdraw his papers.

He said that Eshwarappa’s alleged remarks against the party and the BS Yediyurappa family would help the BJP candidate and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra. He also said that the people of Shivamogga will teach Eshwarappa a lesson. Vijayendra said that he will also request Dingaleshwara Swamiji to support Prahalad Joshi in Dharwad.

RSS leaders supporting my candidature: Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa said leaders in the Sangh Parivar are supporting his candidature. He alleged that former CM BS Yediyurappa promised to make me a governor and my son Kanthesh an MP. But these are all a series of lies, he added. “Yediyurappa was not interested in seeing me work for the party and made his son BY Vijayendra party state president. I am fighting to clean up the party,” he said.