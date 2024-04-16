BSY, Raghavendra failed to address people’s issues: DK Shivakumar

SHIVAMOGGA: KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asked former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and MP BY Raghavendra as to why people in the Shivamogga constituency should vote for BJP when the two leaders have neglected all prominent issues concerning farmers and people.

He asked, “Why have you not addressed the issue of eviction of farmers under the Forest Rights Act? Why you failed to reduce the cultivation of bagair hukum land norm from 75 years to 25 years? What stopped you from reviving the Mysore Paper Mills and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd? What happened to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise of sanctioning an areca research station in Tirthahalli?”

He asked Raghavendra whether he raised any pro-farmer issues in Parliament and to provide details if he did. “BJP is contesting the polls exploiting the sentiments of the people, while Congress is doing so to build a life for them. BJP is talking about Modi guarantee, while we are talking about Congress guarantee. Whatever we promised we have delivered,” he asserted.

On JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy’s statement about women in villages losing their way after they benefited from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he asked why Yediyurappa, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have kept quiet.