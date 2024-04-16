CVoter survey predicts 23 seats for NDA, 5 for Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: CVoter’s pre-poll survey has predicted 21 seats for BJP, two for its alliance partner Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and five for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

While BJP leaders in the state rejoiced over this prediction, those from Congress rejected it. “This only proves that there is a Modi wave in the state. Our alliance with JDS has doubled our strength in Karnataka. Our expectation, however, is 28 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka told TNIE.

Former AICC general secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad said, “We should be cautious about the pre-poll surveys because on many occasions, they tend to favour the agency that hires them.’’

KPCC working president and chief whip in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said, “How can we believe this survey? If we go by the CVoter survey during the Assembly elections in the state in 2023, it gave BJP between 83 and 95 seats. But BJP bagged only 66 seats.

In the same survey, it gave Congress 110-112 seats. But Congress secured 135 seats. Last time, its prediction did not come true. This time also, it will fail. Congress will win 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.’’ Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda refused to comment on this survey report.