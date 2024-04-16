EAM: Want to find ways to de-escalate West Asia crisis

BENGALURU: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the situation (in West Asia) is “extremely sensitive”.

He told reporters here that he has spoken to his counterparts in Israel and Iran to de-escalate tensions in the region, which is extremely important for the global economy. “We also understand that they have concerns.

For the rest of the world and definitely for India, we would like to find ways of de-escalating the situation there,” he said. “We have 90 lakh Indians living in this enormously sensitive region. A large part of our shipping passes through this region and also, our major oil supplies come from here,” he said.

Regarding the release of 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz, Jaishankar said he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart about it.

Global leader like Modi has the guts to take right decisions: Jaishankar

Jaishankar told his Iranian counterpart that the crew members from India should be released.