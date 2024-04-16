Karnataka LS polls 2024: Geetha declares assets worth Rs 89 crore, jointly with husband

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress candidate from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Geetha Shivarajkumar, along with her husband and actor Shiva Rajkumar, possess assets to the tune of Rs 89.31 crore, as per the affidavit submitted to the returning officer.

According to the documents, Geetha’s assets include diamond and gold jewellery weighing a total of 11,542 grams and valued at Rs 3.50 crore. The couple’s combined assets revealed in the affidavit include Geetha owning assets worth Rs 40.04 crores, while Shiva Rajkumar’s holdings amount to Rs 49 crore.

In contrast, their daughter, Niveditha S, maintains a bank account balance of only Rs 100. However, she has extended a loan of Rs 1 lakh to her own production company Sri Muthu Cine Services. Geetha declared an annual income of Rs 1.48 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

While her annual income was between Rs 29 lakh and Rs 33.93 lakh, from 2018-19 to 2021-22, it saw an increase to Rs 1.48 crore in 2022-23. However, Shiva Rajkumar declared an annual income of Rs 2.97 crore for 2022-23. He had declared an annual income of Rs 2.20 crore in 2018-19, Rs 1.87 crore in 2019-20, Rs 97.98 lakh in 2020-21, and Rs 1.27 crore in 2021-22. While Geetha has a cash in hand of Rs 3 lakh, Shiva Rajkumar has Rs 22.58 lakh.

Geetha owns a Toyota Hybrid car worth Rs 1.07 crore, while Shiva Rajkumar owns a Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Ertiga, and Volvo S90. The couple jointly owns 11 acres of agricultural land at Chaakanahalli in Kanakapura taluk.

Geetha files nomination in Shivamogga

Congress candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar filed her nomination here on Monday. Thousands of supporters took part in a procession that followed.

Accompanied by her husband and actor Shiva Rajkumar, DCM DK Shivakumar, her brother and district In-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa, former minister Kimmane Ratnakar, and other Congress leaders, Geetha filed the nomination. Geetha filed her first set of nomination papers with her husband as well as senior party leaders.

Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde received the papers. Later, she took part in the procession where Shivakumar, Madhu, MLAs BK Sangameshwar, Beluru Gopalakrishna and other leaders accompanied her. She filed her second set of nomination papers with Shivakumar, Gopalakrishna, and Sangameshwar.