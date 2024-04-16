Karnataka: No poll signs in remote villages bordering Kerala

BAVALI(KARNATAKA-KERALA BORDER) : Even as Wayanad has drawn national attention with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi locked in a contest with the I.N.D.I.A bloc ally CPI and BJP, it is all quiet and calm in villages along the Karnataka-Kerala border, falling under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The lack of poll mood is so evident that in many villages, residents are not even aware of the poll dates. Only a few educated people know that the elections for the Chamarajanagar and Wayanad seats fall on the same day. However, these villagers are aware of poll programmes of Rahul, who is holding a roadshow in his constituency. Posters have appeared all over these villages and party leaders here have told the residents to take part in the event in big numbers.

The mood prevailing in the region was a surprise as TNIE travelled through DB Kuppe, Bavali, Hosahalli, Kader Gadde, Moolehole, Hundre, Anemala and other interior hamlets.

Most villagers here cross the river and borders to work in estates and farms at Katia, Perikallur, Pulpalliy and other places in Kerala. They are more curious about the political battle in the Wayanad than in Chamarajanagar, under which their hamlets fall. Though many residents are familiar with party symbols, they don’t know who the candidates are. “I saw a poster of local MLA Anil Chikkamdu. I felt it was because of the election,” said Manjula of Hosur.

Ameed of DB Kuppe said they knew the polls were approaching, as a checkpost has come up at Bavali to screen vehicles. The residents have not warmed up to the elections yet and there is total absence of enthusiasm as buntings and posters are missing. But that is not the case in Wayanad, where big cutouts of candidates have come up, said Sameer.