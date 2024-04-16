Karnataka stands fifth in recovery of cash

BENGALURU: With just 11 days to go for polls in Phase 2 elections in Karnataka, large amounts of money seem to be flowing in the state, going by the seizures made. Karnataka is among the states that have recorded the highest amount of cash being recovered.

As per information shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, Rs 2,81,43,28,440 has been seized in the state between March 1 and April 13.

However, officials in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karrn/ataka, said ECI has made a technical error and clarified that the seizures made from March 16 (from the announcement of the model code of conduct) till April 14, the amount seized is Rs 355.78 crore in Karnataka.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, the total seizures were Rs 384 crore, while ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was Rs 88 crore. Among the states where highest seizures have been made, Karnataka stands fifth, after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

On the technical error, CEO’s office said, “We have taken note of it and are writing to the ECI for the changes to be made. There is a technical error while uploading the information on the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) portal.”