Karnataka stands fifth in recovery of cash

BENGALURU: With just 11 days to go for polls in Phase 2 elections in Karnataka, large amounts of money seem to be flowing in the state, going by the seizures made. Karnataka is among the states that have recorded the highest amount of cash being recovered.
As per information shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, Rs 2,81,43,28,440 has been seized in the state between March 1 and April 13.
However, officials in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karrn/ataka, said ECI has made a technical error and clarified that the seizures made from March 16 (from the announcement of the model code of conduct) till April 14, the amount seized is Rs 355.78 crore in Karnataka.
During the 2023 Assembly elections, the total seizures were Rs 384 crore, while ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was Rs 88 crore. Among the states where highest seizures have been made, Karnataka stands fifth, after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.
On the technical error, CEO’s office said, “We have taken note of it and are writing to the ECI for the changes to be made. There is a technical error while uploading the information on the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) portal.”
Karnataka stands first in the amount of liquor seized. In all, 1,30,52,708.14 litres worth Rs 1,24,33,80,670 has been seized. But as per CEO data, 142.32 lakh litres worth Rs 158.94 crore has been seized so far.
The official pointed out that liquor seizure is high due to different reasons, including lack of transport permission, expiry of licence, non updation of ledger records or difference in the quantity loaded and what was shown in records.
“It has been noticed that there is a rise in seizures of liquor, drugs and gold in this election. The teams are working round the clock, in three shifts, of eight hours each. We are also working to draw in additional forces as campaigning for Phase-2 elections is yet to intensify and is yet to start for Phase-3 elections. Special teams from other states and paramilitary teams are also being brought in,” the official added.