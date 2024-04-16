Section 144, prohibitory order to be issued in Kolar constituency: Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha

KOLAR: With the voting date nearing for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the district on April 26, prohibitory order shall come into force to provide a conducive environment for free and fair polling, from April 24th to April 26th at 6 pm, said Kolar Deputy Commissioner and returning officer Akram Pasha.

He mentioned that a strict vigil needs to be maintained in the poll bound areas to ensure that no unscrupulous persons are able to engage in nefarious activities like illicit distribution of cash, gifts, liquor etc. to unduly induce and influence the voters for extracting political mileage.

Therefore, in context of conducting the general LS elections in all assembly segments of Kolar loksabha constituency, section 144 of the CrPC as well as promulgate prohibitory order for Kolar district has been issued.

Akram Pasha said there shall be a ban on unlawful assembly and prohibition on holding of public meetings, restrictions of movements or assembly of more than five persons together in the area. The returning officer said this does not restrict house to house visit during 48 hours in connection with door-to-door campaigning with a condition that not more than five persons shall move during the campaign.

He also said the political functionaries, party workers, procession functionaries, and campaign functionaries who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should not continue to remain present.

Akram Pasha also said there shall be no Santhae, Jathra or any such other gatherings in the district. The Deputy Commissioner also stated that all measures has been taken up for free and fair poll in Kolar.