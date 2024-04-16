Vote to build better democracy, brighter future: Ramesh Aravind

BENGALURU: Actor Ramesh Aravind, who is the election ambassador roped by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the district icon to encourage voting among the people, addressed students at the “Namma Nade Matagatte Kade” (Our step is towards the polling booth) programme.

“A building cannot be built with a single brick. It can be built only with thousands of bricks. Your votes are like bricks. Only if everyone comes together and casts their votes, we can build a better democracy and a brighter future,” he said.

The programme was organised by BBMP, Election Commission of India, Bangalore City Zilla Panchayat, and Bangalore University. Nearly 2,000 students from different colleges took part. If all your dreams have to come true, then you should all unite and come out to cast votes on April 26, he said.