Vote to build better democracy, brighter future: Ramesh Aravind

BENGALURU: Actor Ramesh Aravind, who is the election ambassador roped by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the district icon to encourage voting among the people, addressed students at the “Namma Nade Matagatte Kade” (Our step is towards the polling booth) programme.
“A building cannot be built with a single brick. It can be built only with thousands of bricks. Your votes are like bricks. Only if everyone comes together and casts their votes, we can build a better democracy and a brighter future,” he said.
The programme was organised by BBMP, Election Commission of India, Bangalore City Zilla Panchayat, and Bangalore University. Nearly 2,000 students from different colleges took part. If all your dreams have to come true, then you should all unite and come out to cast votes on April 26, he said.
“Only young voters have the potential to change the democratic system. So choose the best candidate at your own discretion and vote without fail,” Aravind added. He further said that success will come automatically if the right candidate is chosen. “Your future is not in your hands but in your fingers,” he said.
District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath called upon the youth to vote enthusiastically. Lamenting that the voting percentage in Bengaluru has been poor, Girinath said, “In every election the city’s polling percentage is poor. We have made all kinds of arrangements for people to vote. As young students, you should be motivating your near and dear ones to vote in this election.”
During the programme, youngsters got their doubts cleared on many questions.