12.9 lakh stickers to boost Bengaluru voting percentage

BENGALURU: Election officials have prepared a list of constituencies and booths where the voting percentage is less. Now, to increase the voting percentage in such booths, the officials have launched a door-to-door campaign, appealing to people to come out and vote.

They also speak to them to know the reasons for not voting and if they need any assistance or facilities to exercise their franchise. Further, the officials would put stickers on the doors and walls of houses of voters with an appeal to them to come out and vote on the polling day.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has printed 12.9 lakh stickers to be stuck on the doors and walls of houses in the booths where the voting percentage is less.

The Election Commission of India has noted that the national voting average is 67.40%.