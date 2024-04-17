283 students graduate at St John’s convocation

BENGALURU: As many as 283 students, including 148 MBBS students, 109 postgraduates, 24 super specialty postgraduates and two PhD scholars, received their degrees during the 57th Annual Convocation and College Day of St John’s Medical College on Tuesday.
Sixteen postgraduate students came in the top 5 university ranking in Karnataka. Three of them received the university gold medal – Dr Jeganish in Community Medicine, Dr Shawn Serrao in Psychiatry and Dr Arkaja Tripathy in Radiation Oncology.
Ten of the 24 super speciality PG students secured the top 5 university ranks in the state. Four of them also secured the university first rank – Dr Priyanka J in Critical Care, Dr Anjali S Raj in Neonatology, Dr Dyan D’Souza in Pediatric Surgery and Dr Devamish GN in Gastroenterology.
Tessy Thomas, former director general of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, also known as the ‘The Missile Woman of India’ and currently Vice-Chancellor of NICHE University, Kanyakumari, was the chief guest.