Alliance with JDS will continue even after Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka BJP leader Yediyurappa

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the BJP-JDS coalition will continue even after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here, he said the BJP-JDS alliance is not restricted only to the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, it will continue in future elections which will be fought together in the state, he added.

“The combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is effective and we are going to win all the 28 parliament seats in Karnataka in these elections. The tie-up will continue in future too and our combination will be formidable,” said the BJP strongman.

Terming Congress a sinking Ship, he asked the Grand Old Party who is its prime ministerial candidate.

“The opposition which has no answer has already accepted defeat in the elections. When I was chief minister, I used to give matching grants of Rs 4,000 to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, initiated Bhagya Lakshmi bonds and provided support price for milkmen, but all these schemes have been stopped by the Congress government,” he alleged.