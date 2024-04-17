Alliance with JDS will continue even after Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka BJP leader Yediyurappa

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the BJP-JDS coalition will continue even after the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the media here, he said the BJP-JDS alliance is not restricted only to the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, it will continue in future elections which will be fought together in the state, he added.
“The combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is effective and we are going to win all the 28 parliament seats in Karnataka in these elections. The tie-up will continue in future too and our combination will be formidable,” said the BJP strongman.
Terming Congress a sinking Ship, he asked the Grand Old Party who is its prime ministerial candidate.
“The opposition which has no answer has already accepted defeat in the elections. When I was chief minister, I used to give matching grants of Rs 4,000 to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, initiated Bhagya Lakshmi bonds and provided support price for milkmen, but all these schemes have been stopped by the Congress government,” he alleged.
He said voters in the state are aware and will vote judiciously to make the country strong. “We will get Rs 5,300 crore released for the Upper Bhadra Project and also expedite the Tumakuru-Davanagere direct railway line, which will help make Chitradurga an economic and industrial hub of the region,” he added.
“Even at 82 years, I am campaigning for BJP. If age permits, I will campaign in the next election too,” he said.
Terming BJP and JDS two faces of the same coin, he said workers and leaders of both parties will work together in future and ensure that the coalition will come to power.
“No forces can derail our coalition in future. The election atmosphere is quite clear in Chitradurga as Govind Karjol will win by a margin of over two lakh votes. In Davanagere, too, we are winning by a big margin to ensure that Modi becomes PM for the third term,” he added.