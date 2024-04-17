Bengaluru airport sees highest passenger traffic of 37.53 million in 2024

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded its highest ever passenger traffic as well as cargo growth during the financial year 2023-2024. It catered to a whopping 37.53 million passengers and 4,39,524 metric tonnes of cargo.

An official release said the airport catered to 32.6 million domestic and 4.67 million international passengers during this period. “The airport’s domestic sector recorded a growth of 17% while the international sector recorded a growth of 23%. The overall growth reached 18%,” it said. The highest daily passenger figure since its inception in May 2008 was recorded on April 29, 2023, at 1,16,688.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “As we reflect on the past financial year, it’s been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport’s history. We have also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to. "