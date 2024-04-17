Cinema titan Dwarakish, 'Prachanda Kulla', leaves a legacy of fearless filmmaking

BENGALURU: In the colourful world of cinema, few etch their names with such daring strokes as to become legends in their own right. Such was the tale of the renowned filmmaker affectionately called Prachanda Kulla – none other than Dwarakish. With a spirit unbound, Dwarakish fearlessly delved into ventures that only the boldest could dare to dream.
Behind the illustrious moniker lay the humble soul of Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath fondly known as Dwarakish, a name given by Kannada filmmaker CV Shivashankar. His journey was not marked by mere victories or defeats, but by the unwavering pursuit of what he deemed right in the moment.
As we bid adieu to a visionary filmmaker, let us not only commemorate his role as an actor, director, and producer, but also the fearless ethos that propelled him forward, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of cinematic history.
Dwarakish left mark as ‘Prachanda Kulla’
Born on August 19, 1942, in Ittigegud, Mysuru, Dwarakish’s journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of cinema was marked by determination and talent. Following his education, Dwarakish and his brother took on an entrepreneurial venture in Mysuru. Yet, his true passion lay in acting, a flame ignited by his uncle, renowned cinema director Hunsur Krishnamurthy. In 1963, he made the courageous decision to quit the business and pursue a career in cinema.
Dwarakish took a bold leap, charting a course towards Madras (Chennai) with Krishnamurthy’s encouragement, determined to carve his niche in cinema. Bursting onto the Kannada cinema scene in 1964, Dwarakish wasted no time in making his mark, swiftly ascending the ladder of success. His dynamic performances and fearless attitude earned him the illustrious title of ‘Prachanda Kulla’ among his peers. With an impressive repertoire of over 300 films, Dwarakish’s legendary collaboration with Dr Rajkumar in over 23 movies remains a remarkable feat. Equally, he did a good number of films with Dr Vishnuvardhan, and worked with actor Srinath, among others.
Dwarakish didn’t just dip his toes in the water – At the age of 23, he took charge as a producer for Mamatheya Bandhana, marking the beginning of his illustrious career behind the scenes. Four years later, Dwarakish fearlessly ventured into independent production with Mayor Mutthanna, a film starring Dr Rajkumar, already a towering figure in the Kannada film industry. Despite being a newcomer in the production arena, Dwarakish’s gamble paid off handsomely, establishing him as a formidable force in the industry. His visionary approach didn’t stop there – he paved the way for legendary directors like Siddalingaiah and Bhargav, providing them with their first big breaks. He also introduced Vinod Raj in Dance Raja Dance.
Regardless of the risks involved, Dwarakish never hesitated to take bold steps forward. In 1978, he produced Singapuradalli Rajakulla, which earned the distinction of being the first Kannada film to be shot outside India. Dwarakish produced over 50 films, each contributing to the vibrant collections of Kannada cinema.
Interestingly, Dwarakish, who had already produced several hit films alongside Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan, envisioned venturing into film production into other languages as well. It was then that he decided to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth and successfully managed to work with him in movies like Adutha Varisu and Naan Adimai Illai. These films also featured actor Sridevi. Additionally, Dwarakish ventured into Hindi cinema with Gangvaa, starring Rajinikanth.
Sandalwood mourns Dwarakish’s passing
CM Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries offered their condolences while personalities from Sandalwood, including actors Darshan, Srinath, Ramesh Bhat and Sunder Raj, producer K Manju, KFCC president NM Suresh, Bhavya, Meghana Raj, music director Gurukiran, paid their last respects.
“The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakish is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones..,” actor Rajinikanth posted on X.
His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Wednesday from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, and cremation will take place in Chamarajpet.