Disruption at Deve Gowda’s event: JDS terms it intentional security lapse; calls for fair polls

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU : The JDS has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regard to two suspected women Congress workers trying to disrupt a meeting attended by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in Tumakuru on Monday evening.

The party’s legal cell president AP Ranganatha alleged that it was an intentional security lapse by the police at Kunchitiga Samudaya Bhavana, where a meeting of the JDS and BJP workers for NDA candidate V Somanna was under way, presided over by Deve Gowda.

Ranganatha alleged that DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who were known to deliver hate speeches against Deve Gowda, have instigated the accused women to disrupt the event.

The police personnel at the spot have not taken any security measures and let numerous women, who were ostensibly Congress supporters, into the premises. ”These women proceeded towards the stage and the police personnel did not make any attempt to stop them from entering. This is a serious and unconscionable security lapse,” he alleged.

Elections must be fought fairly and without fear of threat to life, and therefore, an exercise must be carried out across the state to identify sensitive areas, he urged, adding that elaborate security arrangements must be made in the coming days. “The faith of the people in the Election Commission rests on its response and swift action against the misuse of political power and the malafide use of muscle, money and fear-mongering during the election process,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru, the BJP workers staged a protest outside the mini Vidhana Soudha, urging action against the accused women Congress workers. Led by former law minister S Suresh Kumar, they presented a memorandum to the district election officer.