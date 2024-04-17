Bengaluru Rural: Election hinges on BJP-JDS alliance, Congress guarantees in Karnataka

RAMANAGARA/BENGALURU: Ever since the BJP announced Dr CN Manjunath as its candidate for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, 51-year-old Meenakshi (name changed) from Kanakapura is in a dilemma. Coming from a family which has traditionally voted Congress, she is also keen to show her respect to Dr Manjunath by voting for him.

As former director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr Manjunath’s timely intervention a few years ago saved the life of her farmer husband. “We all believe Dr Manjunath is God. We had lost hope and if he was not there, I would have lost my husband six years ago,” said Meenakshi.

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, with 27.53 lakh voters, is a mix of urban and rural populace, comprising Bengaluru South and RR Nagar from Bengaluru Urban, Magadi, Channapattana, Ramanagara and Kanakapura from Ramanagara district, and Kunigal from Tumakuru district. Except Bengaluru Urban, other pockets are dominated by Congress and JDS voters. Interestingly, there is no visible election excitement.