Federal democracy, greatness of leaders: Basavaraj Bommai backs Deve Gowda

HAVERI: With criticism during election campaigns getting too personal, former CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for targeting former PM HD Deve Gowda, and said there is no leader of Gowda’s stature who can advise him.

On Monday, Siddaramiah had charged at Gowda for advising him not to denigrate the chair of the prime minister by unnecessarily criticising PM Narendra Modi, and said “In a federal democracy, the prime minister is not an autocrat, and nor is the chief minister a mere subordinate”. Siddaramaiah also advised Gowda to mend his ways and speak against the Union government on the injustice inflicted on Kannadigas.

Reacting to this remark, Bommai told reporters on Tuesday, “Siddaramaiah is not such a big leader to advise former PM Deve Gowda. There is no leader who can give suggestions to Gowda, who has political experience of over six decades.”

Taking serious exception to Congress workers disturbing Gowda while delivering a speech, Bommai said the people of Karnataka would not tolerate rowdyism in politics and condemned the chaos created by women Congress workers at a meeting in Tumakuru.