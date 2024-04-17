Former Karnataka Congress MLA Akhanda to join BJP on April 17

BENGALURU: In a boost to the BJP in Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency, which comes under Bangalore North parliamentary constituency, former Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy will join the saffron party on Wednesday.

Akhanda told The New Indian Express that BJP candidate for Bangalore North Shobha Karandlaje met him last week and invited him to join the saffron party. “I agreed to her offer and will be officially joining the BJP on Wednesday,” the former MLA said. Akhanda contested from Pulakeshinagar on a BSP ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections and lost to AC Srinivasa of the Congress.

Pulakeshinagar has a voter population of 2,36,000, which includes around 85,000 Muslims and 65,000 SCs/STs, followed by others. “With me joining the BJP, the Muslim vote in Pulakeshinagar, which is consolidated in favour of the Congress, will split. We may be on equal footing. People in my constituency will stand by me,” he said.