In just two months, Bengaluru loses Rs 240 crore to cybercrime

BENGALURU: In just two months, Bengalureans lost a whopping Rs 240 crore to cybercrime with only over Rs 56 crore or 23.6% of the total amount being recovered. Generally, the detection rate of cybercrimes seems to be declining over the years.

In 2022, it stood at 22.8%, dropping to 8.1% in 2023 and plummeting further to a mere 1.36% in 2024 (from January to February). Within 60 days in 2024, 3,151 cybercrime cases were registered. Of these, 828 cases involved job fraud and only 11 have been detected. According to data, individuals have collectively lost over Rs 63.8 crore to job fraud scams alone.

“In each cybercrime, at least 200 mule bank accounts (used to transfer and receive money acquired illegally on behalf of others) are involved. Previously, victims were defrauded with smaller sums of money, with fewer accounts being involved. However, in the current trend, victims are provided with details of at least over 10 bank accounts.

Subsequently, funds are transferred in small increments between multiple accounts, with the previous ones being swiftly blocked. Given the trend, detection will soon become exceedingly challenging or even impossible,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South), who was heading the Special Investigating Team involving Job Frauds.