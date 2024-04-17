INTERVIEW|‘I didn’t want to contest polls to start my political career’, says Priyanka Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: The Congress candidate from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency, 26-year-old Priyanka Jarkiholi — daughter of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, will become one of the youngest MPs in the country if she wins the coming Lok Sabha election.

An MBA graduate, she has taken the election as a challenge and is confident of winning against her formidable opponent and sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle of BJP.

How’s your campaign going on in Chikkodi ?

The campaign received a tremendous response from the people of Chikkodi. The women are finding it comfortable to approach me and share their problems. They have a lot of hopes on me and want me to win in this male-dominated society.

You are facing an experienced rival Annasaheb Jolle, who is a sitting MP, popular in the constituency. How are you preparing for the clash ahead?

Many in the fray across the state are not only double my age, but are also far more experienced in politics. It is really challenging for me to enter the fray against such a known personality. I am ready for any challenge and face it positively. After Congress came to power in the state last year, I have seen that the people are content and happy. The government’s guarantees also have been a plus for me. The party manifesto released by our leader Rahul Gandhiji and Kharge sir has been impressive and pro-people.

Why did you choose to contest a parliamentary and not an Assembly election?

I was not keen to contest either the Lok Sabha or Assembly election to start my political career. The opportunity came my way and I took it positively. It is no doubt a big election for a young woman like me. With my family members already into politics for the past three decades, I am confident of delivering as an MP if elected.

What’ll be your 1st question in Parliament if you win?

I would ask the government to provide good job opportunities to the unemployed youth. A large number of youngsters have not been able to get jobs of their choice though they have completed postgraduation and graduation. More initiatives to create employment for young people should be taken up by the government. Attempts should also be made to promote entrepreneurship by helping youth to start their own industries and businesses. We also need to promote them to launch start-ups to create jobs.

What will be the major issue for you in this election?

The Chikkodi constituency has been a rich agricultural region, where farmers need more irrigation facilities. I also want to help women to start their own small-scale businesses with the help of the government. I have decided to work for women empowerment once I become an MP. I will also focus on tourism.