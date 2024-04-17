It’s seasoned politician versus debutant in Bidar constituency

BIDAR: A tough contest is on the cards in Bidar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with an experienced Bhagawant Khuba (57) facing debutant Sagar Khandre (26). Khuba, who is also Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, is a two-time MP from Bidar. He defeated former chief minister and Congress strongman, the late Dharam Singh, in 2014 and current minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Eshwar Khandre, in the 2019 polls by a huge margin.

What could upset the apple cart of Khuba is not just the stiff competition from the Congress, but also the threat he faces from those within his own party. It is well known that former minister Prabhu Chauhan, who is an MLA from Aurad, was against the BJP fielding Khuba. Also, MLA from Basavakalyan, Sharanu Salgar, has openly quarreled several times with Khuba.

Chauhan is not participating in the election campaigns and has been in Mumbai for the last two months owing to ill health. Salgar, too, is not campaigning, say BJP insiders. Another factor that could affect Khuba’s victory is the Marathas decision to field a member of their community as an independent from Bidar. The community, which has always supported the BJP, has fielded Dr Dinkar More from Bidar. The Maratha community, with 1.45 lakh voters, is spread across Aurad, Bhalki, Basavakalyan, and Aland Assembly segments. The Marathas feel that both the BJP and the Congress have neglected the community.

“The Modi wave is still strong in Bidar. If Khuba wins the elections, it will solely be because of this,” opines a political expert. Meanwhile, the sailing is not smooth, even for Sagar Khandre, the youngest candidate fighting the polls this year in Karnataka. Though he has helped his father, Eshwar Khandre, in previous elections, this is the first time that Sagar has entered the fray.