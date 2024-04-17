Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal’s ‘suicide’ remark sparks row

BELAGAVI: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has hit out at Karnataka Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil for speaking lightly about farmers who end their life and said he would pay Rs 5 crore compensation if the latter committed suicide.
Yatnal further said he would also give Rs 50 crore compensation if Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who endorsed Patil’s statement, ends his life.
At a BJP convention in Chikkodi, Yatnal recalled that Patil had issued a statement in the Assembly that farmers committed suicide for the sake of compensation. “I had told Patil at that time to commit suicide and repeat my statement today as well,” he said. “Even if I don’t have money with me, I will collect it from the farmers and pay compensation to his family,’’ he added.
Yatnal slams Satish Jarkiholi
“Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who had termed the word Hindu as dirty was now visiting Hindu temples as his daughter is contesting the Lok Sabha elections,” Yatnal said.
He earlier performed pooja to his vehicles in graveyards, but now turned towards temples, alleged Yatnal. “For how many more days you will salute him (Jharkiholi) calling him a Sahukar?’’ he asked.