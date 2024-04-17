Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal’s ‘suicide’ remark sparks row

BELAGAVI: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has hit out at Karnataka Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil for speaking lightly about farmers who end their life and said he would pay Rs 5 crore compensation if the latter committed suicide.

Yatnal further said he would also give Rs 50 crore compensation if Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who endorsed Patil’s statement, ends his life.

At a BJP convention in Chikkodi, Yatnal recalled that Patil had issued a statement in the Assembly that farmers committed suicide for the sake of compensation. “I had told Patil at that time to commit suicide and repeat my statement today as well,” he said. “Even if I don’t have money with me, I will collect it from the farmers and pay compensation to his family,’’ he added.