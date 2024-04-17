Karnataka independent candidate hops onto bullock cart to highlight Mahadayi waters row

HUBBALLI: The independent candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, Shivanand Muttannavar, held a unique rally from Hubballi to Dharwad on Tuesday to file his nomination. A former ward member from Hubballi, Muttannavarr took a 20-km ride in a bullock cart along with his supporters.

The rally began after Muttannavar and his supporters garlanded the statues of Rani Chennamma and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. The decorated bullock carts were the attractions and the rally reached Dharwad in an hour. The police allowed the carts to move on a dedicated BRTS corridor at some stretches and many were seen taking photos and videos of the carts.

Muttannavar said that for many years, the people of North Karnataka are fighting for Mahadayi waters. Many politicians from this region got benefitted with the Mahadayi issue, he claimed. “Nor Union Minister Pralhad Joshi nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken a word on Mahadayi. Joshi did not raise his voice in the Parliament despite being elected successive times. The cart rally is being done to get the attention of people to choose the right candidate,” he said.