Karnataka's 23-year-old triumphs in UPSC; wants to contribute to agriculture, rural development

BENGALURU: Vijeta Bhosamani, a resident of Vijayapura in Karnataka, has secured the 100th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2023, whose results were announced on Tuesday.
Passionate about working for and making a difference in the lives of the marginalised community in the country, Vijeta is excited about the new chapter in her life. Daughter of parents who have both completed their service in Karnataka Gramin Bank, Vijeta hopes she can also contribute to the cause of animal welfare. Vijeta said it was her fourth attempt and she was able to finally understand her shortcomings and overcome them.
Daughter of an agriculturist who owns a nursery in Davanagere, 23-year-old Soubhagya S Beelagimath’s second attempt came to fruition after 12 hours of intense studying every day for the prelims.
She added that she wants to contribute to sectors like agriculture and rural development, looking at her father’s journey over the years.
A police sub-inspector, Shantappa Kurubara, who used to mentor children staying in slums during Covid in Bengaluru, secured the 644th rank. He currently serves at the Srirampura police station and he prepared for the competitive exams while doing his job.
Around 40 individuals from Karnataka have successfully cleared the UPSC 2023 examinations and are looking forward to their posting. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the UPSC.