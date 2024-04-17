Karnataka's 23-year-old triumphs in UPSC; wants to contribute to agriculture, rural development

BENGALURU: Vijeta Bhosamani, a resident of Vijayapura in Karnataka, has secured the 100th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2023, whose results were announced on Tuesday.

Passionate about working for and making a difference in the lives of the marginalised community in the country, Vijeta is excited about the new chapter in her life. Daughter of parents who have both completed their service in Karnataka Gramin Bank, Vijeta hopes she can also contribute to the cause of animal welfare. Vijeta said it was her fourth attempt and she was able to finally understand her shortcomings and overcome them.

Daughter of an agriculturist who owns a nursery in Davanagere, 23-year-old Soubhagya S Beelagimath’s second attempt came to fruition after 12 hours of intense studying every day for the prelims.