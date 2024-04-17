Mandya: Big Fight for supremacy in Vokkaliga heartland

MYSURU: Even as the mercury touched 39°C, the battle for the ‘Gowda land’ of Mandya hit a new high with two Vokkaliga titans — former chief minister and JDS candidate H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Congress president D K Shiva Kumar —going all out to establish their supremacy.

Kumaraswamy has for the first time entered the fray from Mandya, where his son lost to independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh by a margin of 1.25 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But with the JDS forging a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, the political balance has changed. Kumaraswamy is facing one of the richest Congress candidates, Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as ‘Star Chandru’, who declared assets worth `223 crore.

The JDS leader is talking about problems faced by farmers due to drought, damaged crops and irrigation canals, and blaming the state government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

After its drubbing in the assembly polls, the Lok Sabha elections is a do-or-die battle for the JDS, especially in Mandya. A victory in the general elections could reignite hopes for the party’s revival, as it was trounced in seven of the eight assembly segments in Mandya. It also lost the recent Legislative Council elections.