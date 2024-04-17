Now, you can book cabs on Namma Yatri in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Now, you can book cabs using the Namma Yatri app. With 25,000 cabbies onboard, the app aims to include one lakh drivers in the next six months.
Namma Yatri said it aims to address the issues of high commissions and lack of transparency, and is dedicated to a lifetime zero-commission, direct-to-driver model.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who launched the cab service here on Tuesday, said, “Namma Yatri is Karnataka’s homegrown app. Its community-centric approach and pioneering efforts in driver welfare has set a commendable precedent. I applaud their commitment to innovation, transparency and inclusivity, and wish them success.”
Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT), said, “We congratulate Namma Yatri for developing a direct-to-driver, open-mobility platform to empower our community and offer fair pay and mutual respect. It will amplify welfare schemes for gig and platform workers.”
Namma Yatri said its cabs, like its autos, will prioritise transparency and efficiency. It offers cab services -- non-AC mini, AC mini, Sedan and XL Cab -- catering to diverse customer needs. The non-AC mini cab, a unique addition, seeks to address frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides.
The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals and scheduled rides and open up across Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets and trips to public transport hubs.