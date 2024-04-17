Now, you can book cabs on Namma Yatri in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Now, you can book cabs using the Namma Yatri app. With 25,000 cabbies onboard, the app aims to include one lakh drivers in the next six months.

Namma Yatri said it aims to address the issues of high commissions and lack of transparency, and is dedicated to a lifetime zero-commission, direct-to-driver model.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who launched the cab service here on Tuesday, said, “Namma Yatri is Karnataka’s homegrown app. Its community-centric approach and pioneering efforts in driver welfare has set a commendable precedent. I applaud their commitment to innovation, transparency and inclusivity, and wish them success.”

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT), said, “We congratulate Namma Yatri for developing a direct-to-driver, open-mobility platform to empower our community and offer fair pay and mutual respect. It will amplify welfare schemes for gig and platform workers.”