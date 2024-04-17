Rules needed to fix responsibility on pet owners: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Observing that it is not only those dogs that are branded ferocious that can inflict injuries on people and animals and any dog can become ferocious, the Karnataka High Court said it is necessary to issue certain guidelines under relevant rules to fix the responsibility on pet owners.

The court suggested that the Central government’s three rules -- the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 -- can be considered to issue such guidelines.

“A dog bite is a dog bite, be it from a branded ferocious dog or any other dog. Pet owners would become solely responsible for the act of their dogs, if they are ferocious or dangerous. The pet owners have kept them despite their characteristics being projected, they should act responsibly. The appropriately constituted committee should delve upon the concept of responsible pet ownership to be protected, and irresponsible pet ownership penalised,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while quashing the circular issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying banning 23 dog breeds identifying them as ferocious and dangerous to human life.